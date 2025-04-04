Tragedy Strikes in Thane: Woman Fatally Struck by School Bus

A tragic accident unfolded on Friday morning in Dombivali East, Thane district, when a speeding school bus struck a 68-year-old woman, identified as Supriya Marathe. According to a police official at Ramnagar Police Station, the incident occurred as Marathe was crossing a road in the busy area.

After the collision, Marathe was rushed to a nearby hospital. Sadly, her injuries were too severe, and she was pronounced dead. The bus, driven recklessly in a congested locality, was a significant factor in the tragedy.

The driver, Dingbar Madhukar Mishri, has been apprehended and faces multiple charges, including causing death due to negligence. He will be prosecuted under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act as authorities examine the circumstances leading to the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)