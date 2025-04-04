Turmoil Over Ecologically Sensitive Land: Legal Battle and Protests Erupt in Cyberabad

In Cyberabad, tensions are high as a 400-acre land parcel near the University of Hyderabad becomes the focal point of protests and legal action. The Telangana government's proposal to develop urban infrastructure on this ecologically sensitive land has sparked uproar, prompting the Cyberabad Police to restrict access to the area.

The High Court and the Supreme Court are involved as the students' union steps up its opposition. The courts have called for explanations from the government, resulting in stays on further development after alleged unlawful assemblies and riots were reported.

To address sweeping concerns, state authorities have convened discussions with various stakeholders, including students and civil society, as both national and state legal bodies examine the unfolding situation closely.

