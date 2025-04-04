Left Menu

Pioneers in Space: Private Crew Completes Novel Orbit

Four private astronauts, led by Chun Wang, completed a groundbreaking SpaceX mission, orbiting Earth via a unique polar trajectory. Over four days, they conducted 22 experiments on microgravity's effects on the human body. Unlike traditional missions, these astronauts exited the craft unassisted, showcasing potential for moon or Mars missions.

Updated: 04-04-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 23:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Four private astronauts made history by successfully completing a novel orbital journey aboard a SpaceX capsule, returning to Earth on Friday. This mission, which lasted roughly four days, marked SpaceX's sixth fully private space venture.

The crew, led by Maltese investor Chun Wang, included Norwegian director Jannicke Mikkelsen, German researcher Rabea Rogge, and Australian adventurer Eric Philips. They embarked on a circular orbit from pole to pole, covering previously unexplored paths.

Their mission aimed to study the physiological changes in microgravity, performing 22 research experiments. Notably, the crew exited their capsule unassisted, demonstrating future mission potential to the moon or Mars, a stark contrast to NASA astronauts' usual assisted protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

