Pioneers in Space: Private Crew Completes Novel Orbit

Four private astronauts made history by successfully completing a novel orbital journey aboard a SpaceX capsule, returning to Earth on Friday. This mission, which lasted roughly four days, marked SpaceX's sixth fully private space venture.

The crew, led by Maltese investor Chun Wang, included Norwegian director Jannicke Mikkelsen, German researcher Rabea Rogge, and Australian adventurer Eric Philips. They embarked on a circular orbit from pole to pole, covering previously unexplored paths.

Their mission aimed to study the physiological changes in microgravity, performing 22 research experiments. Notably, the crew exited their capsule unassisted, demonstrating future mission potential to the moon or Mars, a stark contrast to NASA astronauts' usual assisted protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)