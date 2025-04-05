Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Amusement Park: Young Woman's Fatal Fall

A tragic incident occurred at an amusement park in southwest Delhi's Kapashera area when a 24-year-old woman named Priyanka allegedly fell from a roller coaster ride. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead. An investigation is underway to determine the cause and responsibility for the incident.

  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at the Kapashera amusement park in southwest Delhi when a young woman lost her life after allegedly falling from a roller coaster ride.

The deceased, identified as 24-year-old Priyanka, suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to Manipal Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Police have registered an FIR after initial investigations point to possible negligence.

Authorities are conducting an in-depth inquiry to establish the sequence of events leading to this unfortunate occurrence and hold those responsible accountable.

With inputs from agencies.

