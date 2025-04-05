Tragedy Strikes at Amusement Park: Young Woman's Fatal Fall

A tragic incident unfolded at the Kapashera amusement park in southwest Delhi when a young woman lost her life after allegedly falling from a roller coaster ride.

The deceased, identified as 24-year-old Priyanka, suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to Manipal Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Police have registered an FIR after initial investigations point to possible negligence.

Authorities are conducting an in-depth inquiry to establish the sequence of events leading to this unfortunate occurrence and hold those responsible accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)