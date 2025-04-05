Left Menu

Tragic Loss of Young Tigress in Madhya Pradesh

A 15-month-old tigress was found dead in Mandla district, Madhya Pradesh. The sub-adult big cat showed no external injuries, and its viscera has been sent for examination to determine the cause of death. Forest officials closely monitored the animal before discovering its demise.

Updated: 05-04-2025 23:01 IST
In a tragic development, a young tigress has been discovered dead in Mandla district's Bhua Bichhiya range, Madhya Pradesh. The 15-month-old big cat, observed by forest officials near a riverbank on Friday, exhibited no visible signs of injury.

Divisional Forest Officer Rishibha Singh confirmed that the tigress's condition prompted a close watch by a forest team. Unfortunately, the team found the tigress had fatally collapsed by evening. Samples from the animal's viscera were collected during a post-mortem and sent to a laboratory for further examination.

The definitive cause of death will only be determined following laboratory analysis, Singh informed. This incident marks a concerning addition to regional wildlife challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

