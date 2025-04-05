Tragic Loss of Young Tigress in Madhya Pradesh

In a tragic development, a young tigress has been discovered dead in Mandla district's Bhua Bichhiya range, Madhya Pradesh. The 15-month-old big cat, observed by forest officials near a riverbank on Friday, exhibited no visible signs of injury.

Divisional Forest Officer Rishibha Singh confirmed that the tigress's condition prompted a close watch by a forest team. Unfortunately, the team found the tigress had fatally collapsed by evening. Samples from the animal's viscera were collected during a post-mortem and sent to a laboratory for further examination.

The definitive cause of death will only be determined following laboratory analysis, Singh informed. This incident marks a concerning addition to regional wildlife challenges.

