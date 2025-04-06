Left Menu

Brazil's Bold Proposal: A Climate Change Council for Swift Global Action

Brazil proposes a new multilateral body under the UN climate regime to expedite COP decisions. While European countries support reform discussions, they stress not weakening the UNFCCC process. The idea follows concerns over the slow current UN climate process as the world struggles to meet temperature goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 16:09 IST
Brazil's Bold Proposal: A Climate Change Council for Swift Global Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Brazil has put forward an ambitious proposal to establish a Climate Change Council under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) aimed at accelerating global climate action. The move comes as Brazil prepares to host the COP30 conference in Belem later this year.

While the initiative has received a cautious welcome from significant players like Germany, the Netherlands, and Sweden, these nations stress the importance of maintaining the integrity of the UNFCCC process. The discussions were a focal point at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue held in Berlin, Germany.

The new council is envisioned to speed up decision-making and enhance implementation efforts, addressing criticisms that the current UN climate process is slow and overly complex. Experts warn that meaningful progress might necessitate rethinking the Paris Agreement and the overall framework of climate diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025