Left Menu

March for Wilderness: Protesters Rally to Keep Bandipur Safe

Environmentalists, along with farmers and students, held a march advocating for the continued night traffic ban in Bandipur National Park. The protest, supported by Kannada Chalavali's Vatal Nagaraj, highlights concerns over wildlife safety. The Kerala government seeks to lift the ban to enhance road connectivity but faces opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chamarajanagar | Updated: 06-04-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 16:25 IST
March for Wilderness: Protesters Rally to Keep Bandipur Safe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a passionate plea for the conservation of wildlife, hundreds of environmentalists and supporters descended upon the district on Sunday. Their demand: the continuation of the night traffic ban in Bandipur National Park, aimed at protecting the region's vulnerable species from potential harm.

The march, which saw participants ranging from farmers to students, culminated at the Maddur checkpoint. Demonstrators carried banners and placards, emphasizing the need to prioritize wildlife safety over vehicular convenience.

Vatal Nagaraj, chief of the Kannada Chalavali (Vatal Paksha), lent his voice to the cause, highlighting the significance of the ban amid dwindling tiger populations. Despite Kerala's push for lifting the ban to ease traffic, environmentalists like Joseph Hoover warn of the severe impact on Bandipur's diverse wildlife if the restrictions are relaxed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025