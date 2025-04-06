March for Wilderness: Protesters Rally to Keep Bandipur Safe

In a passionate plea for the conservation of wildlife, hundreds of environmentalists and supporters descended upon the district on Sunday. Their demand: the continuation of the night traffic ban in Bandipur National Park, aimed at protecting the region's vulnerable species from potential harm.

The march, which saw participants ranging from farmers to students, culminated at the Maddur checkpoint. Demonstrators carried banners and placards, emphasizing the need to prioritize wildlife safety over vehicular convenience.

Vatal Nagaraj, chief of the Kannada Chalavali (Vatal Paksha), lent his voice to the cause, highlighting the significance of the ban amid dwindling tiger populations. Despite Kerala's push for lifting the ban to ease traffic, environmentalists like Joseph Hoover warn of the severe impact on Bandipur's diverse wildlife if the restrictions are relaxed.

