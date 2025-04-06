Left Menu

Devastating Kinshasa Floods: A City Under Water

Severe flooding in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, has led to the deaths of approximately 30 people. Torrential rains caused the Ndjili River to overflow, leading to blocked roads, power outages, and water supply issues, while highlighting the impact of human activity on river capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 06-04-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 20:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

Heavy flooding in Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, has resulted in around 30 fatalities, according to provincial health minister Patricien Gongo Abakazi. The torrential rains over the weekend demolished homes and infrastructure, as emergency services scrambled to address the chaos.

The deluge caused the Ndjili River to overflow, severing the main national road and leaving motorists stranded. Patricia Mikonga, a local resident, recounted how she spent a night in her vehicle after being unable to safely park it while returning from the airport.

Further complicating the disaster, several neighborhoods lost electricity and access to water. Authorities, led by Kinshasa Governor Daniel Bumba Lubaki, promised restoration efforts within days but pointed to illegal housing as a contributing factor to the death toll, with threats of eviction from unplanned settlements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

