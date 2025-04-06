Devastating Kinshasa Floods: A City Under Water

Heavy flooding in Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, has resulted in around 30 fatalities, according to provincial health minister Patricien Gongo Abakazi. The torrential rains over the weekend demolished homes and infrastructure, as emergency services scrambled to address the chaos.

The deluge caused the Ndjili River to overflow, severing the main national road and leaving motorists stranded. Patricia Mikonga, a local resident, recounted how she spent a night in her vehicle after being unable to safely park it while returning from the airport.

Further complicating the disaster, several neighborhoods lost electricity and access to water. Authorities, led by Kinshasa Governor Daniel Bumba Lubaki, promised restoration efforts within days but pointed to illegal housing as a contributing factor to the death toll, with threats of eviction from unplanned settlements.

