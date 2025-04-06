Tragedy Strikes: Elephant Attack Claims Life in Mundoor
A tragic wild elephant attack in Mundoor resulted in the death of Alan, a 25-year-old resident of Kayaramkodu. The incident occurred at 8 pm while Alan and his mother were heading home. His mother sustained severe injuries and is being treated at the Palakkad district hospital.
A devastating incident unfolded in Mundoor as a wild elephant attack claimed the life of 25-year-old Alan, police reported. The young man, hailing from Kayaramkodu, was fatally trampled, while his mother suffered serious injuries.
The attack happened around 8 pm on Sunday while the duo was returning home. Local residents acted swiftly, transporting the injured to the hospital. Tragically, Alan succumbed to his injuries.
His mother remains under medical care at the Palakkad district hospital. The authorities have moved Alan's body to the hospital mortuary, as the community grapples with the loss.
