Tragic Accident in Khatauli: Two Killed, Dozens Injured

A tragic accident unfolded in Khatauli, Uttar Pradesh, where a sugar-laden truck overturned onto a van. The incident claimed the lives of two women, Kamla, 70, and Kavita, 35, while injuring twelve others. The police reported that some of the injured are in serious condition.

Circle Officer Ramashish Yadav stated that the police quickly arrived at the scene to conduct a rescue operation after being informed about the accident. The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities have dispatched the deceased bodies for post-mortem examination as investigations continue into the cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)