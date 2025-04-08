Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Khatauli: Two Killed, Dozens Injured

A tragic accident occurred in Khatauli, Uttar Pradesh, when a sugar-laden truck overturned onto a van, resulting in the deaths of two women and serious injuries to twelve others. Police initiated a rescue operation, and the injured were transported to a hospital, where several are in critical condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 08-04-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 00:18 IST
Tragic Accident in Khatauli: Two Killed, Dozens Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded in Khatauli, Uttar Pradesh, where a sugar-laden truck overturned onto a van. The incident claimed the lives of two women, Kamla, 70, and Kavita, 35, while injuring twelve others. The police reported that some of the injured are in serious condition.

Circle Officer Ramashish Yadav stated that the police quickly arrived at the scene to conduct a rescue operation after being informed about the accident. The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities have dispatched the deceased bodies for post-mortem examination as investigations continue into the cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025