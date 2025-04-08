Left Menu

Trade Tensions: The Economic War of Attrition Between the U.S. and China

Beijing and Washington are locked in an economic war of attrition, prompted by U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods. China is looking to counter with its measures but faces challenges in doing so. Both nations are using strategic moves in a tense trade landscape, with global consequences looming.

Beijing is preparing for an economic war of attrition as the United States intensifies its tariff policies against China and nations purchasing Chinese products. Last week, Washington imposed import tariffs of no less than 10% globally, opting for even higher levies on countries like Vietnam.

In retaliation, China responded with countermeasures as President Trump issued fresh threats. A Chinese policy adviser highlighted the stakes: 'Whoever surrenders first becomes the victim.' Nevertheless, China's paths to cushioning these tariffs are limited.

While China's strategic maneuvers, such as rare earth export controls, demonstrate precision strikes, the broader economic and political tensions continue to escalate. The global economy braces for impact as both giants vie for dominance in this prolonged conflict.

