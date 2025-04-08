Hiring Boom in India's Building Materials Sector

A recent report has highlighted a significant uptrend in hiring within India's building materials sector, with experts attributing this to rapid urbanisation and industrial expansion. The sector has seen a remarkable 30 percent growth in recruitment between January 2023 and January 2025.

Ciel HR's survey disclosed that emerging technologies and an increasing focus on sustainability are driving the demand for specialized roles in advanced manufacturing. Job trends show that companies are keen on professionals with expertise in green certifications and lifecycle analysis.

Despite robust job creation, the sector faces a significant gender imbalance, with women representing only 12 percent of the workforce. Concentrated mostly in tier I cities, the hiring trend is expected to persist, bolstered by India's smart city initiatives and ongoing urbanization efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)