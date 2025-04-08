Left Menu

Hiring Boom in India's Building Materials Sector

India's building materials sector sees a major hiring increase driven by urbanisation, infrastructure, and industrial growth. A Ciel HR report reveals a 30% rise in recruitment from January 2023 to January 2025, amid growing demand for talent in sustainable technologies and specialized roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:25 IST
A recent report has highlighted a significant uptrend in hiring within India's building materials sector, with experts attributing this to rapid urbanisation and industrial expansion. The sector has seen a remarkable 30 percent growth in recruitment between January 2023 and January 2025.

Ciel HR's survey disclosed that emerging technologies and an increasing focus on sustainability are driving the demand for specialized roles in advanced manufacturing. Job trends show that companies are keen on professionals with expertise in green certifications and lifecycle analysis.

Despite robust job creation, the sector faces a significant gender imbalance, with women representing only 12 percent of the workforce. Concentrated mostly in tier I cities, the hiring trend is expected to persist, bolstered by India's smart city initiatives and ongoing urbanization efforts.

