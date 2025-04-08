Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Nightclub Roof Collapse in Santo Domingo

A tragic incident occurred in Santo Domingo where at least 18 individuals lost their lives and 121 were injured due to a nightclub roof collapse. Rescue efforts are ongoing to find survivors amidst the debris. The actual number of people inside at the time remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:03 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Nightclub Roof Collapse in Santo Domingo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating event unfolded in Santo Domingo as the roof of a nightclub caved in, resulting in at least 18 fatalities and injuring 121 others in the early hours of Tuesday.

Authorities confirmed the incident at the Jet Set nightclub, located near the Dominican capital's coast. Rescue operations are actively underway, aiming to save those still trapped under the wreckage, though the exact number of individuals present during the collapse is unclear.

Juan Manuel Mendez, head of the nation's emergency operations center, is supervising the emergency response but reported no further details regarding the occupancy of the club at the time of the structural failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025