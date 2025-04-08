Tragedy Strikes: Nightclub Roof Collapse in Santo Domingo

A devastating event unfolded in Santo Domingo as the roof of a nightclub caved in, resulting in at least 18 fatalities and injuring 121 others in the early hours of Tuesday.

Authorities confirmed the incident at the Jet Set nightclub, located near the Dominican capital's coast. Rescue operations are actively underway, aiming to save those still trapped under the wreckage, though the exact number of individuals present during the collapse is unclear.

Juan Manuel Mendez, head of the nation's emergency operations center, is supervising the emergency response but reported no further details regarding the occupancy of the club at the time of the structural failure.

