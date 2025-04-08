Left Menu

Crackdown on Land Encroachment: Delhi LG Orders Strict Action

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has ordered strict measures against DDA officials involved in fresh or re-encroachment of land, following a recent incident near Pusta Road. Officials face suspension and potential legal action as part of efforts to protect the Yamuna floodplain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 21:17 IST
Crackdown on Land Encroachment: Delhi LG Orders Strict Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to tackle land encroachment issues in the capital, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has directed that officials involved in new or repeated encroachment of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land face suspension and legal action.

The action follows the suspension of field staff linked to the re-encroachment of a land stretch near Pusta Road, a critical area within the Mayur Nature Park project, which is key to the restoration of the Yamuna floodplain. The LG instructed the DDA to deliver a detailed report on the inquiry against these officials within seven days.

Officials, including assistant and junior engineers, will face First Information Reports (FIRs) under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. This incident highlights a long-standing issue of land encroachment that has plagued the DDA, leading to financial losses and legal scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025