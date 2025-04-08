Crackdown on Land Encroachment: Delhi LG Orders Strict Action

In a decisive move to tackle land encroachment issues in the capital, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has directed that officials involved in new or repeated encroachment of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land face suspension and legal action.

The action follows the suspension of field staff linked to the re-encroachment of a land stretch near Pusta Road, a critical area within the Mayur Nature Park project, which is key to the restoration of the Yamuna floodplain. The LG instructed the DDA to deliver a detailed report on the inquiry against these officials within seven days.

Officials, including assistant and junior engineers, will face First Information Reports (FIRs) under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. This incident highlights a long-standing issue of land encroachment that has plagued the DDA, leading to financial losses and legal scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)