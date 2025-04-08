Reviving the Lost Giants: How the Lord Howe Island Stick Insect Made a Comeback

The Lord Howe Island stick insect, long considered extinct, is being given a second chance at survival thanks to an international coalition, including the Prague Zoo. This flightless insect, native to a remote archipelago, is now successfully bred in controlled environments across six global institutions.

Historically devastated by introduced rats in the early 20th century, the insect's survival story began when mountain climbers found traces on a nearby rocky island in the 1960s. Decades later, confirmation of surviving specimens prompted breeding efforts to ensure the insect's future.

The breeding program's ultimate goal is to restore the insect to Lord Howe Island, especially after rats were eradicated there in 2019. However, the insects require meticulous care in captivity, necessitating specialized facilities and approval from Australian authorities.

