Left Menu

Global Bond Sell-Off Amid Tariff Turbulence

Euro zone bonds fell due to a sell-off in U.S. Treasuries as investors opt for cash amidst tariff-related market upheavals. While German 10-year yields rose, shorter-dated yields dropped. ECB rate cut expectations intensify with U.S. tariffs and volatile trade policies impacting global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-04-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 12:44 IST
Global Bond Sell-Off Amid Tariff Turbulence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Longer-dated euro zone bonds slumped on Wednesday as U.S. Treasuries fell for a third consecutive day, indicating a broader investor move away from securities traditionally seen as safe havens.

Triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump's newly imposed tariffs, including substantial duties on Chinese imports, market volatility has led to a sell-off of perceived secure assets like German Bunds and U.S. Treasuries. This shift suggests a growing preference for liquidity among investors.

In tandem with these developments, the benchmark German 10-year yield climbed by 3 basis points to 2.655%, while the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield jumped 12 basis points to 4.3762%. The yield spread between these two benchmarks expanded to approximately 175 basis points. Meanwhile, money markets are now fully factoring in a potential interest rate cut from the European Central Bank in light of tariff-induced economic slowing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025