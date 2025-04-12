Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Hit by Rain and Snow: Orange Alert Issued

Himachal Pradesh witnessed heavy rainfall and light snowfall, leading the local MeT office to issue alerts. Several districts faced thunderstorms, lightning, and hail. A fresh western disturbance is set to hit the region, potentially causing more precipitation. The state saw a 39% rain deficit in March and early April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 12-04-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 17:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh experienced a significant weather event as rain lashed various parts of the region from Friday evening, with some areas in Lahaul and Spiti district witnessing light snowfall, as reported by the local MeT office on Saturday.

In response to the adverse weather, the MeT office issued an orange alert, predicting thunderstorms, lightning, and hail in isolated areas across eight districts, including Una, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur. A yellow warning was placed for Chamba and Kullu districts for thunderstorms and lightning.

The weather office noted that Kukumseri received 7 cm of snow, while gusty winds affected several areas. The state's rain deficit from March to early April stands at 39%, prompting concerns over potential effects from an upcoming western disturbance expected next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

