Tragedy in the Aegean: Migrant Losses on Farmakonisi

The Greek coast guard reported the discovery of 41 bodies, including two women, on Farmakonisi island in the Aegean Sea on Monday. An investigation is underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

The migrants reportedly arrived on the island earlier in the day, which is located just 6 miles off the Turkish coast. Coast guard officials continue searching for survivors of a possible shipwreck, having already transferred rescued individuals to nearby Leros island.

Greece, located in the southeast of the European Union, serves as a key entry point for migrants and refugees from the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Since 2015, the nation's coast guard has rescued over 250,000 individuals amidst high numbers of arrivals and fatalities at sea, as per the U.N refugee agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)