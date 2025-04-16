Trade Tensions Rattle U.S. Semiconductor Stocks
Wall Street is expected to open lower as new U.S. export restrictions on AI chips to China impact stocks like Nvidia and AMD. Nvidia anticipates $5.5 billion in charges due to these curbs, highlighting trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Investors remain cautious amid market volatility.
In a significant downturn for Wall Street, futures are set to open lower as prominent technology companies reel from new U.S. export restrictions on artificial intelligence chips to China. Nvidia and AMD are particularly affected, with Nvidia forecasting a $5.5 billion charge from these new trade rules.
The U.S. Commerce Department's latest regulations have intensified trade tensions and sparked investor fear about the consequences of unstable trade policies on domestic growth and consumption. As a result, major tech stocks are experiencing declines, with major indexes all showing negative movements so far this year.
Despite some positive news, such as United Airlines reporting stable bookings and a strong retail sales report for March, market sentiment remains low. Investors are now focused on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming speech for clues on monetary policy responses to market conditions.
