Life Beyond Earth: Signs of Exoplanetary Biosignature on K2-18 b

Scientists using the James Webb Space Telescope have discovered potential signs of life in the atmosphere of exoplanet K2-18 b. The presence of gases like dimethyl sulfide suggests biological activity. While not a confirmed discovery of life, it highlights K2-18 b as a candidate for further astrobiological study.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 04:36 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 04:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In what could be a groundbreaking discovery, the James Webb Space Telescope has found possible evidence of extraterrestrial life in an exoplanet's atmosphere, dubbed K2-18 b. The presence of gases such as dimethyl sulfide suggests potential biological processes similar to those on Earth.

This celestial body, located 124 light-years from Earth in the constellation Leo, lies within a habitable zone around a red dwarf star. While the planet is 8.6 times more massive than Earth, it raises eyebrows in the scientific community as a potential hotspot for microbial life.

Astrophysicist Nikku Madhusudhan of Cambridge University cautions that these findings, published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, should be approached tentatively. Further observational and theoretical studies are needed to confirm if these biological indicators point to actual life or if there are alternative, abiotic explanations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

