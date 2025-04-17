Chandigarh Showers Clear Way for Sunny Skies
Heavy rain with strong winds hit Chandigarh and parts of Punjab early Thursday. Despite a wet start, the weather cleared, offering a sunny morning. Key areas like Amritsar, Pathankot, and Gurdaspur received notable rain, while Ambala in Haryana saw a light shower.
Heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds, swept across Chandigarh and various parts of Punjab early Thursday morning. The Meteorological Department reported that Chandigarh recorded 8.3 mm of rain during this period.
Despite the wet start, residents awoke to clear skies and sunny weather, providing a pleasant contrast to the morning's damp conditions. Among the areas in Punjab experiencing rainfall were Amritsar, with 4.5 mm, Pathankot with 3.2 mm, and Gurdaspur with a significant 18.8 mm, alongside Rupnagar receiving 6 mm.
In neighboring Haryana, Ambala experienced a light shower, according to Met officials, indicating that the weather had a broader regional impact.
