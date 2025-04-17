In a groundbreaking development, researchers utilizing the James Webb Space Telescope have reported finding compelling evidence for potential extraterrestrial life. This discovery revolves around identifying dimethyl sulfide and dimethyl disulfide gases in the atmosphere of the planet K2-18 b, which are typically produced on Earth by marine microorganisms like phytoplankton.

Meanwhile, the government of the Bahamas announced a suspension of SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket landings in the region. This decision follows a call for an extensive environmental investigation post-launch. "Further landings are on hold pending a thorough review," stated Latrae Rahming, the Bahamas Director of Communications, via social media.

In the United States, scientific endeavors face challenges as federal funding for Harvard University projects has been frozen amidst tensions with the Trump administration. This policy dispute, aimed at influencing campus policies, is casting a shadow over longstanding governmental-academic collaborations that have historically fueled U.S. technological advancements, while boosting competitors like China.

