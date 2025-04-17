Left Menu

Life Signs Detected Beyond Earth: A Study of Science and Politics

Scientists using the James Webb Space Telescope discovered atmospheric gases on the exoplanet K2-18 b, suggesting potential life indicators similar to those produced by Earth's biological processes. The Bahamas halt SpaceX rocket landings for environmental assessments, and Harvard's funding is frozen amid Trump's policy clashes, affecting U.S. science collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking development, researchers utilizing the James Webb Space Telescope have reported finding compelling evidence for potential extraterrestrial life. This discovery revolves around identifying dimethyl sulfide and dimethyl disulfide gases in the atmosphere of the planet K2-18 b, which are typically produced on Earth by marine microorganisms like phytoplankton.

Meanwhile, the government of the Bahamas announced a suspension of SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket landings in the region. This decision follows a call for an extensive environmental investigation post-launch. "Further landings are on hold pending a thorough review," stated Latrae Rahming, the Bahamas Director of Communications, via social media.

In the United States, scientific endeavors face challenges as federal funding for Harvard University projects has been frozen amidst tensions with the Trump administration. This policy dispute, aimed at influencing campus policies, is casting a shadow over longstanding governmental-academic collaborations that have historically fueled U.S. technological advancements, while boosting competitors like China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

