Left Menu

Toad Brigade: Saving Amphibians on Russian Roads

Each spring, volunteers don yellow vests near the Sestroretsk Bog nature reserve in St Petersburg to assist toads crossing roads. They rescue thousands from vehicles, documenting their efforts to boost conservation awareness. Viktoria Samuta and Konstantin Milta highlight the dedication of over 700 participants annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sestroretsk | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:58 IST
Toad Brigade: Saving Amphibians on Russian Roads
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In St Petersburg, Russia, a unique annual event unfolds. Volunteers gather each spring to assist toads crossing roads near Sestroretsk Bog nature reserve. These yellow-vested individuals act as crossing guards, ensuring the safety of amphibians navigating their way to spawning sites.

Despite low traffic, approximately 1,000 toads could be killed each year. To counter this, volunteers pick up the creatures and safely relocate them. A large sign warns motorists, enhancing the protective efforts initiated by this altruistic group since 2016 under the guidance of Viktoria Samuta.

The project, supported by over 700 volunteers, demonstrates growing community engagement. This mission not only saves wildlife but also fosters a deeper connection with nature, as highlighted by volunteer Diana Kulinichenko, who finds solace and a sense of purpose in the initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025