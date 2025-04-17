Toad Brigade: Saving Amphibians on Russian Roads

In St Petersburg, Russia, a unique annual event unfolds. Volunteers gather each spring to assist toads crossing roads near Sestroretsk Bog nature reserve. These yellow-vested individuals act as crossing guards, ensuring the safety of amphibians navigating their way to spawning sites.

Despite low traffic, approximately 1,000 toads could be killed each year. To counter this, volunteers pick up the creatures and safely relocate them. A large sign warns motorists, enhancing the protective efforts initiated by this altruistic group since 2016 under the guidance of Viktoria Samuta.

The project, supported by over 700 volunteers, demonstrates growing community engagement. This mission not only saves wildlife but also fosters a deeper connection with nature, as highlighted by volunteer Diana Kulinichenko, who finds solace and a sense of purpose in the initiative.

