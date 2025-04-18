Left Menu

Ruskin Bond Warns Uttarakhand Against Ravaging Forest Fires

Renowned author Ruskin Bond urges Uttarakhand residents to prevent forest fires, emphasizing cooperation with the forest department. In a video, he discusses the seasonal causes of these fires, advocating vigilance to protect the state's extensive forests. Bond underscores the risks posed by negligence and deliberate actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 18-04-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 19:54 IST
  India

Renowned English author Ruskin Bond has issued a passionate appeal to the people of Uttarakhand, urging them to cooperate with the forest department to combat the spread of forest fires.

In a recently released video by the Uttarakhand Forest Department, Bond detailed how forest fires are a perennial issue in the summer months of April, May, and June, exacerbated by dry weather and lack of rain.

The 90-year-old author, a resident of Mussoorie, emphasized the rapid spread of these fires due to accidental, negligent, or deliberate actions, and called on the public to remain vigilant to protect Uttarakhand's vast forested areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

