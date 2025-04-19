Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Delhi Building Collapse Leaves Four Dead

A building collapse in northeast Delhi's Shakti Vihar area resulted in four deaths, with several others trapped under the debris. Rescue teams are actively working at the congested site to save more lives, and a probe has been ordered to investigate the cause of the collapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 12:44 IST
In a tragic incident in northeast Delhi's Shakti Vihar, a multi-storey residential building collapsed early Saturday, leading to the deaths of four individuals and several others trapped beneath the debris. Rescue operations are currently underway, with 15 people already rescued and some hospitalized.

Authorities, including police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), swiftly responded to the collapse, which was reported to Dayalpur police station at 3.02 am. The collapse, described as a 'pancake collapse', has posed significant challenges for rescue teams.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered an investigation into the incident, with strict action promised against those responsible. Meanwhile, political leaders, including AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, have expressed their condolences and called for support for the ongoing rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

