Tragedy Strikes: Delhi Building Collapse Leaves Four Dead

In a tragic incident in northeast Delhi's Shakti Vihar, a multi-storey residential building collapsed early Saturday, leading to the deaths of four individuals and several others trapped beneath the debris. Rescue operations are currently underway, with 15 people already rescued and some hospitalized.

Authorities, including police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), swiftly responded to the collapse, which was reported to Dayalpur police station at 3.02 am. The collapse, described as a 'pancake collapse', has posed significant challenges for rescue teams.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered an investigation into the incident, with strict action promised against those responsible. Meanwhile, political leaders, including AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, have expressed their condolences and called for support for the ongoing rescue efforts.

