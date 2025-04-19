Chaos and Conflict: Darfur's Struggle as RSF Seizes Control
The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have intensified their campaign in Darfur, seizing Zamzam displacement camp. This offensive has forced 400,000 to flee and resulted in over 300 deaths. Witnesses report looting and killings. The RSF aims to consolidate control, amid accusations of humanitarian violations.
The humanitarian crisis in Darfur's Zamzam displacement camp has worsened as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) seized control last week. This offensive forced 400,000 people to flee and left at least 300 dead, according to the United Nations.
Witnesses described harrowing scenes of looting, arson, and executions as they recounted their experiences to Reuters. The RSF, a paramilitary group, continues to clash with Sudan's national army in a conflict that has spanned two years.
Amid accusations of atrocities, the RSF attempts to establish dominance in the region, aiming to set up a parallel government. Humanitarian conditions remain dire, with many people in desperate need of food, water, and shelter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
