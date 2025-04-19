Left Menu

Tragedy in Mustafabad: Building Collapse Sparks Investigation

A four-storey building in Mustafabad, northeast Delhi, collapsed killing 11 and injuring another 11. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered a probe, emphasizing negligence and calling for strict action. The incident highlights illegal construction issues in the area, prompting immediate safety measures and a structural survey.

A tragic building collapse in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad has resulted in the deaths of 11 people, with another 11 sustaining injuries. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, expressing deep sorrow, has initiated a probe into the incident to hold those responsible accountable.

The disastrous event occurred at around 3 am when a four-storey building in Shakti Vihar suddenly crumbled, trapping at least 22 people. Swift action by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority and emergency services led to the rescue of 14 individuals, although four were declared dead at the hospital.

Gupta, alongside local politicians, visited the site, promising stringent measures against illegal constructions in the area to prevent future tragedies. A structural survey is underway to identify and address high-risk buildings promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

