Tragedy Strikes as Building Collapse Claims Lives in Delhi's Shakti Vihar

In a tragic incident in Delhi's Shakti Vihar, a four-storey building collapsed, claiming the lives of 11 people, including three children, and leaving 11 injured. The disaster unfolded in the early hours of Saturday, engulfing the narrow alley in a thick dust cloud.

Rescue operations continued for more than 12 hours, led by the National Disaster Response Force, Delhi Fire Services, and local residents. Congestion in the area significantly hindered rescue efforts. The building was approximately 20 years old and had been deemed structurally unstable by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Initial investigations suggest construction work on the ground floor may have triggered the collapse. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and announced financial aid for victims. An official probe has been ordered by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, aiming to hold those responsible accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)