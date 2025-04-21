Tragic Leap: Pooja Gupta's Fatal Escape from Blaze

Pooja Gupta, aged 34, has passed away in a private hospital after sustaining severe injuries by jumping from a burning building, according to police statements on Monday.

Gupta plunged from the fourth floor of Krishna Apara Plaza amid a fire that erupted on April 1 after a compressor explosion in an air-conditioning unit on the ground floor. Despite valiant rescue efforts that saved over 170 individuals, Gupta, who worked in the building, did not survive.

Most of the 22 injured had been released post first aid, but Gupta's tragic demise highlights the fire's severity. Survived by her family, Gupta endured a 40% burn and spinal injury, ultimately succumbing despite being transferred to multiple hospitals for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)