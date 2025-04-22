Left Menu

Delhi Minister Cracks Down on Air Pollution Offenders

Delhi's Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, takes decisive steps to combat rising air pollution. He mandates action against polluting industries and construction sites, emphasizes inter-departmental coordination, and enforces stringent control over dust pollution. Sirsa stresses immediate execution of measures and holds officials accountable to treat it as a health emergency.

Amid escalating air pollution levels in Delhi, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has taken a strong stance, directing authorities to target highly polluting industries, institutions, and construction sites.

During an emergency review with senior Environment Department officials and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Sirsa expressed grave concerns over the spike in Air Quality Index (AQI).

He emphasized strict enforcement against pollution sources, the deployment of water sprinklers and anti-smog guns, and real-time monitoring near vulnerable areas like schools and hospitals, urging a collective effort across departments.

