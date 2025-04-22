Delhi Minister Cracks Down on Air Pollution Offenders

Amid escalating air pollution levels in Delhi, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has taken a strong stance, directing authorities to target highly polluting industries, institutions, and construction sites.

During an emergency review with senior Environment Department officials and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Sirsa expressed grave concerns over the spike in Air Quality Index (AQI).

He emphasized strict enforcement against pollution sources, the deployment of water sprinklers and anti-smog guns, and real-time monitoring near vulnerable areas like schools and hospitals, urging a collective effort across departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)