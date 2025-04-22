Tragic Blaze Claims Lives in Mumbai Slum
A deadly fire in a Mumbai slum, triggered by a gas cylinder explosion, has claimed the lives of two individuals, including a 10-year-old girl. Officials report that the incident occurred in Janata Nagar, Mankhurd. A 25-year-old woman with severe burns also succumbed to her injuries.
A fatal fire outbreak in Mumbai's slum-dominated Janata Nagar area has resulted in two fatalities, as confirmed by officials on Tuesday.
The fire, sparked by a gas cylinder explosion, claimed the life of Khushi Khan, 10, who was pronounced dead at Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi.
Farah Khan, 25, suffered extensive burns and succumbed to her injuries at Sion Hospital by late Monday night.
