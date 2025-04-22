Left Menu

Tragic Blaze Claims Lives in Mumbai Slum

A deadly fire in a Mumbai slum, triggered by a gas cylinder explosion, has claimed the lives of two individuals, including a 10-year-old girl. Officials report that the incident occurred in Janata Nagar, Mankhurd. A 25-year-old woman with severe burns also succumbed to her injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:55 IST
Tragic Blaze Claims Lives in Mumbai Slum
fire tragedy
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal fire outbreak in Mumbai's slum-dominated Janata Nagar area has resulted in two fatalities, as confirmed by officials on Tuesday.

The fire, sparked by a gas cylinder explosion, claimed the life of Khushi Khan, 10, who was pronounced dead at Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi.

Farah Khan, 25, suffered extensive burns and succumbed to her injuries at Sion Hospital by late Monday night.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025