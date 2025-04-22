Left Menu

Delhi's $40L Crackdown: A Bold Move Against Dust Pollution

The Delhi Environment Department has fined a construction project Rs 40 lakh for dust pollution violation. Following Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa's directive, the DPCC found multiple violations at a site near the airport. Actions include penalties and suspensions to curb rising pollution levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive measure against escalating dust pollution, Delhi's Environment Department levied a Rs 40 lakh fine on a local commercial construction project. This stern action follows instructions from Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, emphasizing the city's commitment to cracking down on violators.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) conducted a thorough inspection of a construction site near Indira Gandhi International Airport. The review revealed multiple breaches of dust control regulations, resulting in show-cause notices and penalties of Rs 10 lakh for four construction sites, each flouting crucial dust management norms.

Amid these violations, Environment Minister Sirsa confirmed that strict actions are non-negotiable, framing pollution control as a priority for public health. Sirsa has been hands-on, monitoring pollution indicators, chairing review meetings, and instructing swift action against non-compliant industries and sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

