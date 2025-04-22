Delhi's $40L Crackdown: A Bold Move Against Dust Pollution

In a decisive measure against escalating dust pollution, Delhi's Environment Department levied a Rs 40 lakh fine on a local commercial construction project. This stern action follows instructions from Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, emphasizing the city's commitment to cracking down on violators.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) conducted a thorough inspection of a construction site near Indira Gandhi International Airport. The review revealed multiple breaches of dust control regulations, resulting in show-cause notices and penalties of Rs 10 lakh for four construction sites, each flouting crucial dust management norms.

Amid these violations, Environment Minister Sirsa confirmed that strict actions are non-negotiable, framing pollution control as a priority for public health. Sirsa has been hands-on, monitoring pollution indicators, chairing review meetings, and instructing swift action against non-compliant industries and sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)