Escalation in Gaza: Tragedy Strikes at School and Hospital

Tragedy struck in Gaza as an Israeli airstrike targeted a school in the Tuffah area, resulting in the death of at least 10 individuals. The strike, which shattered the calm of the school, also set tents and classrooms ablaze, forcing families to sift through the charred remains in search of belonging.

The healthcare infrastructure took a hit with another strike damaging the intensive care unit at Gaza City's Durra Children's Hospital. Although there were no casualties reported from this incident, it destroyed the facility's solar panel system, further crippling the already strained healthcare services.

Local health authorities reported over 1,600 Palestinian deaths since the collapse of the ceasefire in March, with Gaza experiencing severe shortages in crucial supplies due to an ongoing blockade. The heightened conflict underscores the dire humanitarian situation as efforts to rescue victims continue under challenging conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)