Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Tragedy Strikes at School and Hospital

An Israeli airstrike on a school in northern Gaza has resulted in the deaths of at least 10 individuals. Additionally, a children's hospital was damaged, marking a tragic spike in the ongoing conflict. Increased tensions and airstrikes have severely impacted Gaza's healthcare services and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:48 IST
Escalation in Gaza: Tragedy Strikes at School and Hospital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tragedy struck in Gaza as an Israeli airstrike targeted a school in the Tuffah area, resulting in the death of at least 10 individuals. The strike, which shattered the calm of the school, also set tents and classrooms ablaze, forcing families to sift through the charred remains in search of belonging.

The healthcare infrastructure took a hit with another strike damaging the intensive care unit at Gaza City's Durra Children's Hospital. Although there were no casualties reported from this incident, it destroyed the facility's solar panel system, further crippling the already strained healthcare services.

Local health authorities reported over 1,600 Palestinian deaths since the collapse of the ceasefire in March, with Gaza experiencing severe shortages in crucial supplies due to an ongoing blockade. The heightened conflict underscores the dire humanitarian situation as efforts to rescue victims continue under challenging conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025