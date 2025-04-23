Left Menu

Seismic Jolt: Turkey Hit by Magnitude 6.02 Earthquake

A magnitude 6.02 earthquake struck Turkey, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) on Wednesday. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. The research center released detailed data, highlighting the specific location and impact of the earthquake in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:28 IST
Seismic Jolt: Turkey Hit by Magnitude 6.02 Earthquake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, Turkey experienced a significant seismic event with a magnitude 6.02 earthquake as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). This natural phenomenon jolted the region, causing widespread concern among residents and authorities alike.

According to GFZ, the earthquake's epicenter was situated at a depth of 10 kilometers, approximately 6.21 miles beneath the Earth's surface. The precise depth and location data provided by GFZ will aid in assessing the earthquake's impact on infrastructure and communities in the affected area.

As emergency services respond to the incident, the release of these details is crucial for coordinating relief efforts and understanding the seismic activity patterns that affect this seismically active region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025