Seismic Jolt: Turkey Hit by Magnitude 6.02 Earthquake

On Wednesday, Turkey experienced a significant seismic event with a magnitude 6.02 earthquake as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). This natural phenomenon jolted the region, causing widespread concern among residents and authorities alike.

According to GFZ, the earthquake's epicenter was situated at a depth of 10 kilometers, approximately 6.21 miles beneath the Earth's surface. The precise depth and location data provided by GFZ will aid in assessing the earthquake's impact on infrastructure and communities in the affected area.

As emergency services respond to the incident, the release of these details is crucial for coordinating relief efforts and understanding the seismic activity patterns that affect this seismically active region.

(With inputs from agencies.)