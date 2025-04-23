DDA's Financial Turnaround: Surplus Soars Amid Housing Boom
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) achieved a record surplus of Rs 1,371 crore in 2024-25, driven by successful housing schemes. The shift in focus to areas like Narela and improved management under Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena significantly contributed to reversing a 12-year revenue deficit.
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) posted a historic financial surplus of Rs 1,371 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25, largely attributed to the success of its housing schemes. This marks the second consecutive year of surplus, following Rs 511 crore in 2023-24, reversing over a decade of revenue deficit.
The transformation under Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's leadership, since May 2022, focused on addressing unsold inventory and enhancing financial sustainability. The DDA's General Development Account (GDA) reflected this shift, with total receipts reaching Rs 3,477 crore against an expenditure of Rs 2,106 crore.
Fueled by developments in Narela, including a proposed international sports complex and metro corridor, housing receipts skyrocketed, resulting in record sales. This strategic shift, along with procedural improvements, attracted significant buyer interest, elevating DDA's overall financial health.
