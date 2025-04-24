Delhi's Battle with Traffic Congestion: PWD's Strategic Plan

The Public Works Department (PWD) of Delhi is launching a comprehensive initiative to tackle the city's persistent traffic issues. Consultants will be recruited to analyze and suggest solutions for congestion at five major junctions in the capital.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma announced that the plan aims to integrate advanced technology and enhance road infrastructure with a strong focus on design and safety. The undertaking will also involve experts in road safety and urban infrastructure design to oversee the pilot projects. Additional studies are planned for other congestion points that have been identified previously.

The latest Delhi Road Crash Fatalities Report reveals an alarming rate of accidents, making traffic congestion a critical issue for the government, which is determined to find a long-term solution under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

(With inputs from agencies.)