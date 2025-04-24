Left Menu

Odisha Sizzles: Heatwave Grips Western Regions

Odisha's western region faces severe heatwave conditions. Jharsuguda reported as the hottest location nationwide with temperatures reaching 45.2°C. Fourteen other locations recorded temperatures of 40°C or higher. IMD issued orange warnings for Bolangir and Sambalpur, advising precautions, and yellow warnings for several other districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-04-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 23:09 IST
Odisha Sizzles: Heatwave Grips Western Regions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The western region of Odisha endured intense heatwave conditions on Thursday, with Jharsuguda emerging as the hottest locale in the country, recording a temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Temperatures soared to 40 degrees Celsius or higher in 14 other places across Odisha, including Boudh at 44.6 degrees, and Sambalpur, Sundargarh, and Bolangir each at 43.6 degrees. Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack experienced temperatures slightly below this mark at 36 and 37 degrees Celsius respectively.

The IMD has issued an Orange Warning, urging preparedness against heatwave conditions in the districts of Bolangir and Sambalpur on Friday. A Yellow Warning has been advised for several districts, including Sonepur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Boudh, Nuapada, and Bargarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025