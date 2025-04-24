Odisha Sizzles: Heatwave Grips Western Regions

The western region of Odisha endured intense heatwave conditions on Thursday, with Jharsuguda emerging as the hottest locale in the country, recording a temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Temperatures soared to 40 degrees Celsius or higher in 14 other places across Odisha, including Boudh at 44.6 degrees, and Sambalpur, Sundargarh, and Bolangir each at 43.6 degrees. Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack experienced temperatures slightly below this mark at 36 and 37 degrees Celsius respectively.

The IMD has issued an Orange Warning, urging preparedness against heatwave conditions in the districts of Bolangir and Sambalpur on Friday. A Yellow Warning has been advised for several districts, including Sonepur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Boudh, Nuapada, and Bargarh.

