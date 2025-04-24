Odisha Sizzles: Heatwave Grips Western Regions
Odisha's western region faces severe heatwave conditions. Jharsuguda reported as the hottest location nationwide with temperatures reaching 45.2°C. Fourteen other locations recorded temperatures of 40°C or higher. IMD issued orange warnings for Bolangir and Sambalpur, advising precautions, and yellow warnings for several other districts.
The western region of Odisha endured intense heatwave conditions on Thursday, with Jharsuguda emerging as the hottest locale in the country, recording a temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
Temperatures soared to 40 degrees Celsius or higher in 14 other places across Odisha, including Boudh at 44.6 degrees, and Sambalpur, Sundargarh, and Bolangir each at 43.6 degrees. Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack experienced temperatures slightly below this mark at 36 and 37 degrees Celsius respectively.
The IMD has issued an Orange Warning, urging preparedness against heatwave conditions in the districts of Bolangir and Sambalpur on Friday. A Yellow Warning has been advised for several districts, including Sonepur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Boudh, Nuapada, and Bargarh.
