Pharmaceutical Giants Navigate Profits Amidst Global Challenges

Gilead Sciences has reported steady first-quarter profits thanks to an increase in sales for HIV and liver disease medications, despite stagnating overall revenue and a 3% drop in share value post-trading.

Germany's Merck KGaA is in advanced negotiations to acquire SpringWorks Therapeutics for $3.5 billion, a move poised to broaden its rare disease drug portfolio and cancer treatment developments. Roche, similarly, is lobbying the US government for tariff exemptions to mitigate impacts on its operations.

Novo Nordisk potentially faces an end to its wave of sales guidance hikes after swift success with the Wegovy weight-loss drug. Concurrently, public health concerns are escalating in the US as researchers warn of measles' potential comeback alongside slumps in vaccination coverage.

