Relief in Sight: Heatwave in West Bengal to Subside

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that the heatwave affecting West Bengal is expected to ease from Saturday. Thunderstorms are predicted to follow, bringing a much-needed drop in temperatures, especially in South Bengal and the Malda district.

Kolkata | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:30 IST



According to the IMD, the current westerly to north-westerly winds will shift on Saturday afternoon, facilitating the arrival of thunderstorms due to moisture from the Bay of Bengal.

As a result, temperatures, which are presently 3 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal in South Bengal and Malda district, are expected to decrease significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

