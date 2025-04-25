Relief in Sight: Heatwave in West Bengal to Subside
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that the heatwave affecting West Bengal is expected to ease from Saturday. Thunderstorms are predicted to follow, bringing a much-needed drop in temperatures, especially in South Bengal and the Malda district.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:30 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported on Friday that the persistent heatwave conditions plaguing West Bengal are anticipated to ease starting Saturday as thunderstorms roll in.
According to the IMD, the current westerly to north-westerly winds will shift on Saturday afternoon, facilitating the arrival of thunderstorms due to moisture from the Bay of Bengal.
As a result, temperatures, which are presently 3 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal in South Bengal and Malda district, are expected to decrease significantly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soaring Temperatures Claim Lives of Peacocks in Indore
Rajasthan Ramps Up Water Management Amid Rising Temperatures
Trump Administration's NOAA Funding Cuts: Potential Long-term Impacts on Global Weather Forecasting
Sea Temperature Decides: The Surprising Gender Bias of Olive Ridley Turtles
Scorching Temperatures Grip Rajasthan Amid Heat Wave Alert