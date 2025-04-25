Relief in Sight: Heatwave in West Bengal to Subside

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported on Friday that the persistent heatwave conditions plaguing West Bengal are anticipated to ease starting Saturday as thunderstorms roll in.

According to the IMD, the current westerly to north-westerly winds will shift on Saturday afternoon, facilitating the arrival of thunderstorms due to moisture from the Bay of Bengal.

As a result, temperatures, which are presently 3 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal in South Bengal and Malda district, are expected to decrease significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)