Environmental Concerns Surge Amidst the Sacred Peaks: Kedarnath Faces Compliance Challenge
The UKPCB has issued notices to Kedarnath Nagar Panchayat and PWD for alleged environmental violations, following an NGT order. Inspections revealed improper waste management and untreated sewage discharge. An ongoing sewage treatment project is delayed, raising concerns amidst the upcoming Char Dham Yatra.
The Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board (UKPCB) has issued show-cause notices to the Kedarnath Nagar Panchayat and the public works department for multiple alleged violations of environmental norms at the renowned Himalayan temple site.
This action comes in response to a directive from the National Green Tribunal, which prompted a comprehensive inspection by officials from various departments, including the Central Pollution Control Board. Their findings pointed to serious deficiencies in solid waste management and sewage disposal mechanisms, raising significant environmental concerns.
The central issues identified included improper waste segregation, ineffective sewage treatment, and a delayed sewage treatment plant project, heightening concerns as the Char Dham Yatra approaches. The responsible authorities have been instructed to rectify these issues or face penalties.
