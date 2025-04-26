Left Menu

Collective Action to Tackle Gurugram's Waterlogging Woes

Haryana's Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh emphasized the collective responsibility in addressing Gurugram's waterlogging issues. During a review meeting, he urged for accountability, prioritized drainage solutions, and inspected micro STP plants. Progress includes desilting and cleaning of key water management systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 26-04-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 18:59 IST
In a determined effort to combat waterlogging in Gurugram, Haryana's Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh has called for collective action, asserting that addressing the issue is a shared responsibility. The minister chaired a review meeting with officials from the Municipal Corporation and GMDA.

During the meeting, Singh highlighted the importance of accountability among officers responsible for critical waterlogging points identified by the civic bodies. He encouraged prioritization of measures addressing water drainage concerns and urged regular progress reports to his office.

The minister requested a status report on the 41 micro STP plants and instructed the Regional Pollution Control Board officials to inspect all STPs within 15 days. Updates were provided on desilting a 12-kilometre stormwater drain area and cleaning an 85-kilometre sewer network. Additionally, the cleaning of 404 rainwater harvesting systems is underway and expected to finish by June 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

