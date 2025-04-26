Ropeway to Neelkanth: A New Chapter in Uttarakhand's Transit

The proposed 4.12 km ropeway project from Ganga's Triveni Ghat to the Neelkanth temple has undergone inspection by the National Tiger Conservation Authority. The report is set to be reviewed by the National Board of Wildlife, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm.

According to officials, the ropeway, planned by the Uttarakhand Metro Rail Corporation, was initially estimated to cost Rs 450 crore. However, this figure may change due to the passage of time since its initial approval.

Spanning a single high-tensile steel wire, the ropeway aims to reduce traffic congestion leading to the Neelkanth temple in Pauri district's Yamkeshwar block, while traversing a wildlife-sensitive area.

(With inputs from agencies.)