Left Menu

Ropeway to Neelkanth: A New Chapter in Uttarakhand's Transit

The National Tiger Conservation Authority has inspected the ropeway project from Ganga's Triveni Ghat to Neelkanth temple. The report awaits approval by the National Board of Wildlife. Originally costing Rs 450 crore, the 4.12 km ropeway aims to alleviate traffic congestion en route to the temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rishikesh | Updated: 26-04-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 19:42 IST
Ropeway to Neelkanth: A New Chapter in Uttarakhand's Transit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The proposed 4.12 km ropeway project from Ganga's Triveni Ghat to the Neelkanth temple has undergone inspection by the National Tiger Conservation Authority. The report is set to be reviewed by the National Board of Wildlife, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm.

According to officials, the ropeway, planned by the Uttarakhand Metro Rail Corporation, was initially estimated to cost Rs 450 crore. However, this figure may change due to the passage of time since its initial approval.

Spanning a single high-tensile steel wire, the ropeway aims to reduce traffic congestion leading to the Neelkanth temple in Pauri district's Yamkeshwar block, while traversing a wildlife-sensitive area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025