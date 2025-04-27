Devastating Blast at Iran's Key Port Sparks Concerns of Safety and Security

A devastating explosion at the Bandar Abbas port in Iran has claimed at least 40 lives and injured more than 1,200 individuals, according to state media as of Sunday. Firefighters continue their efforts to fully extinguish the flames that have gripped the region.

The Shahid Rajaee area, the country's largest container hub, was the epicenter of Saturday's blast. The explosion shattered windows kilometers away, tore metal off shipping containers, and caused extensive damage to goods, as per state media. The incident unfolded amid a crucial round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States in Oman.

Authorities suggest that chemicals stored at the port may have fueled the explosion, although the exact cause remains uncertain. The Iranian Defence Ministry dismissed reports linking the explosion to missile fuel mishandling, while government officials and experts urge caution against premature speculation until investigations conclude.

(With inputs from agencies.)