Young Tiger Found Dead in Maharashtra Forest: A Territorial Clash

An 18-month-old tiger was found deceased in the Umred forest range, Nagpur district, Maharashtra, according to a forest official.

The young tiger's death is initially attributed to a territorial dispute with another wild animal.

Bharat Singh Hada, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) in Nagpur, reported the carcass discovery in compartment 356 of the Mangrud-Bothezari beat. Preliminary examinations reveal intact body parts, pointing towards a fatal territorial fight, with investigations continuing.

(With inputs from agencies.)