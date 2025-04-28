Young Tiger Found Dead in Maharashtra Forest: A Territorial Clash
An 18-month-old tiger was discovered dead in the Umred forest range, Nagpur, Maharashtra, likely due to a territorial fight. Officials found the young tiger's body intact, suggesting a conflict with another wild animal. Investigative efforts are ongoing to confirm the cause of death.
An 18-month-old tiger was found deceased in the Umred forest range, Nagpur district, Maharashtra, according to a forest official.
The young tiger's death is initially attributed to a territorial dispute with another wild animal.
Bharat Singh Hada, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) in Nagpur, reported the carcass discovery in compartment 356 of the Mangrud-Bothezari beat. Preliminary examinations reveal intact body parts, pointing towards a fatal territorial fight, with investigations continuing.
