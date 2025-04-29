Left Menu

Iberian Peninsula Plunged into Darkness: Massive Blackout Grips Spain and Portugal

A massive power outage struck Spain and Portugal, halting trains, cutting communications, and affecting millions. With authorities scrambling to restore electricity, Spanish and Portuguese capitals experienced significant disruptions. While the cause remains undetermined, energy was being sourced from neighboring countries to alleviate the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 29-04-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 02:25 IST
Iberian Peninsula Plunged into Darkness: Massive Blackout Grips Spain and Portugal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

A major power blackout left Spain and Portugal in the dark on Monday, disrupting daily life for millions across the Iberian Peninsula. The outage halted train services, paralyzed communications, and led to traffic chaos as authorities worked tirelessly to restore electricity.

The cause of the outage, which began around 12:30 pm local time, is still unknown, with Spanish power distributor Red Electrica emphasizing the scale as 'exceptional and extraordinary.' Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez cited strong oscillations in the European grid but called for public calm and avoidance of speculation.

As emergency strategies unfolded, power from Morocco and France gradually began to alleviate the affected regions. The blackout also prompted Portugal's Prime Minister Luis Montenegro to coordinate closely with his Spanish counterpart. Meanwhile, airports operated on backup systems, and Spaniards and Portuguese alike turned towards neighboring countries for support in this unprecedented crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025