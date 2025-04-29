Iberian Peninsula Plunged into Darkness: Massive Blackout Grips Spain and Portugal

A major power blackout left Spain and Portugal in the dark on Monday, disrupting daily life for millions across the Iberian Peninsula. The outage halted train services, paralyzed communications, and led to traffic chaos as authorities worked tirelessly to restore electricity.

The cause of the outage, which began around 12:30 pm local time, is still unknown, with Spanish power distributor Red Electrica emphasizing the scale as 'exceptional and extraordinary.' Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez cited strong oscillations in the European grid but called for public calm and avoidance of speculation.

As emergency strategies unfolded, power from Morocco and France gradually began to alleviate the affected regions. The blackout also prompted Portugal's Prime Minister Luis Montenegro to coordinate closely with his Spanish counterpart. Meanwhile, airports operated on backup systems, and Spaniards and Portuguese alike turned towards neighboring countries for support in this unprecedented crisis.

