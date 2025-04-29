Left Menu

Nava Raipur: India's First Debt-Free Smart City Revolution

Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh's hi-tech capital, becomes India's first debt-free city, clearing a ₹1,788 crore debt. This financial success, driven by prudent governance and policy, is set to boost employment, infrastructure, and private investment, positioning Nava Raipur as a modern urban growth hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 29-04-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 10:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nava Raipur, the modern capital region of Chhattisgarh, has made headlines as India's first debt-free city. The Naya Raipur Development Authority (NRDA) announced it cleared a substantial debt of ₹1,788 crore, previously borrowed from national banks and the Centre.

Strategically located 20 km from old Raipur, Nava Raipur is a testimony to financial discipline and transparent governance. Designed to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Developed India @2047,' the city leverages state financial prudence and policy-driven administration to fuel its growth.

With all properties under the NRDA now unencumbered, the path is cleared for significant private sector investment and infrastructure development. The city is set to become a major IT hub, enhance public services, and boost industries such as medical tourism, aligning with its goal to be Chhattisgarh's economic engine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

