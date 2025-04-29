Tragic Scooter Accident Claims Young Life in South Mumbai
An 18-year-old girl, Siya Uttam Mehta, lost her life in a scooter accident in south Mumbai when a truck ran over her. The scooter attempted to overtake the truck, leading to the accident. The driver lacked a license, and a case has been registered against the truck driver.
An 18-year-old girl named Siya Uttam Mehta tragically lost her life after a scooter accident in South Mumbai, police reported on Tuesday.
The incident occurred Monday afternoon on VP Road, with the scooter attempting to overtake a speeding truck. Officials stated that the bike skidded after the brakes were applied, causing Mehta to fall and be crushed beneath the truck's rear wheels.
Dr. J J Hospital declared Mehta dead on arrival. The scooter driver, a friend of the deceased, did not hold a valid driving license. Police have apprehended the truck driver and filed charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act.
