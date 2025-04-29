BSNL and ACES India Revolutionize Underground Connectivity in Kanpur Metro

In a significant advancement for urban mobility, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and ACES India have inked a deal to provide seamless voice and data services at the Kanpur Metro's underground stations and tunnels. This partnership ensures passengers experience uninterrupted mobile coverage while traveling through the metro's subterranean sections.

ACES India has implemented a robust In-Building Solution (IBS) to enhance BSNL's network, marking a technological milestone as it becomes Uttar Pradesh's first metro project to offer comprehensive underground connectivity. A demonstration showcased full signal strength and smooth data service, underscoring the promise of world-class digital infrastructure.

BSNL's Prabhansh Yadav and ACES India's Mohammed N. Mazher highlighted the collaboration's significance in boosting India's smart infrastructure. This project emphasizes BSNL's role in enabling smart infrastructure and ACES India's leadership in cutting-edge connectivity solutions for modern transportation networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)