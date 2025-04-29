Left Menu

Tragic Scaffold Collapse Claims Lives of Three Masons

Three masons lost their lives after a scaffold collapse from the fifth floor of a building under construction near Tirupati. The accident was attributed to improperly tied ropes. The incident occurred in Mangalam, and an investigation is underway with authorities having visited the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 29-04-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 14:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident near Tirupati, three masons fell to their deaths from a building under construction in Mangalam. The collapse occurred due to the improperly secured ropes on the scaffolding, as revealed by initial investigations conducted by the police.

The unfortunate incident claimed the lives of B Srinivasulu, K Srinivasulu, and Vasanth, while another worker, Madhava, narrowly survived. Madhava managed to escape just in time before the scaffold gave way. The deceased, who had arrived from Srikalahasti, had been working on the site for several days prior to the accident.

Local authorities, including police, revenue, and municipal officials, have visited the site, and the bodies have been sent for an autopsy. The case remains under investigation, with a formal case to be registered following police inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

