Revamping Delhi: Comprehensive Water Management and Heritage Restoration

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted an inspection of ongoing water management and infrastructure improvement projects, aiming to establish an effective water management model. The inspection emphasized the need for strategic planning in canal cleaning, road construction, and heritage restoration to improve Delhi's infrastructure.

Updated: 29-04-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:59 IST
Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta surveyed ongoing water management projects and infrastructure enhancements during an inspection on Tuesday.

Their primary focus was on developing a strategic action plan addressing road construction, drainage management, and water purification, without setting specific deadlines for project completion.

Additionally, the officials visited key sites such as Najafgarh drain and Haiderpur WTP, instructing departments to ensure timely progress with visible results, aiming to establish a robust model for water management across the city.

